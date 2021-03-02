xBTC 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,983.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, xBTC has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One xBTC token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC on major exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $22,983.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.00491463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00075800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00077814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.50 or 0.00514153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00055490 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 8,973,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,279,743 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

