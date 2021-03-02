Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,499 shares of company stock worth $1,487,439. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

