xRhodium One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,778.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00005362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $1,778.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002122 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002493 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00043871 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017790 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,328,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,350 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.