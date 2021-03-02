Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth about $3,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

