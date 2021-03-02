Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the January 28th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 2.79% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.