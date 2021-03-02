Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YAHOY stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Z has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Z in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

