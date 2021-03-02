Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post $408.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

