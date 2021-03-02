Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post $408.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.