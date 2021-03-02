Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.43 Million

Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $63.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $61.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $258.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSII stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 1.19.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

