Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $31.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.72 million to $31.36 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $127.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.94 million to $130.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

CARE opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

