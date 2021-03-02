Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NYSE CF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 1,764,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after buying an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

