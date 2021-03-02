Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPIX. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.