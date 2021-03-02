Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPIX. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

