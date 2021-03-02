Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

HIMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

HIMX opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 938,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 764,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

