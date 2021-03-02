Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce $243.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.04 million and the highest is $247.30 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.26 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

MMSI opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

