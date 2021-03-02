Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce $9.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.05 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $25.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $33.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of MTEM opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $573.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at $77,136,352.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,705,774 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,957,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 258,456 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

