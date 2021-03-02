Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

