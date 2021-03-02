Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Announce $5.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.64. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $3.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $23.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.79 to $24.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $26.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $27.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,738. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.98 and its 200-day moving average is $456.10.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

