Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.28. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,195 shares of company stock worth $41,611,355. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $12.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.66. 1,329,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

