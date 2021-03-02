Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.28. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,195 shares of company stock worth $41,611,355. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $12.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.66. 1,329,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.