Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $140.85. 52,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

