Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.79 Million

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce sales of $348.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $388.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $355.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

SM Energy stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

