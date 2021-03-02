Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post $50.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.80 million to $52.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

SYBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $48,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $655,924. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYBT opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

