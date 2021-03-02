Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce $6.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.68 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $23.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 million to $23.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.75 million, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $33.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SSKN opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

