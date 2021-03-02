Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.56 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

NYSE TEL opened at $134.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $134.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of -186.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.