Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $4.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $18.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.54. 6,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.68. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.