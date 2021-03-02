Zacks: Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Well.

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. American Well has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in American Well by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

