Zacks: Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.09.

Shares of ABUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. 1,274,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,009. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $325.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

