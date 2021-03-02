Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $3,325,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after buying an additional 930,969 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.