Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report $268.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.90 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million.

CMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after purchasing an additional 332,231 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 270,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cantel Medical by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,988,000 after purchasing an additional 290,184 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cantel Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cantel Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.