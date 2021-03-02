Zacks: Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.82. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share.
Shares of IBM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,261. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
