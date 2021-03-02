Zacks: Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.82. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,261. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

