Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report $49.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $199.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $156.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -29.51. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

