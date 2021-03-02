Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post $23.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.38 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $58.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $241.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.62 million to $247.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $209.49 million, with estimates ranging from $192.52 million to $226.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 268.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $471.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

