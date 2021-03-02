Zacks: Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.85. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $5.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $23.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $24.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.10 to $27.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.78. 1,802,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,789. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

