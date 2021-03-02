Zacks: Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 127,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,820. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.