Zacks: Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post $38.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.19 million. Repay posted sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $152.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.79 million to $153.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.44 million, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $187.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

