Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post $485.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.52 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $472.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 375,856 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $18,435,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $16,691,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQM opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

