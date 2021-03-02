Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post $114.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.78 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $564.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $573.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $666.74 million, with estimates ranging from $637.30 million to $690.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

TNDM opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,817. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

