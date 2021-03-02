Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.67 Million

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post $114.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.78 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $564.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $573.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $666.74 million, with estimates ranging from $637.30 million to $690.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

TNDM opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,817. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.