Zacks: Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

EL opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.42 and its 200-day moving average is $241.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 179.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,187.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1,872.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

