Zacks: Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

EL opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.42 and its 200-day moving average is $241.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 179.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,187.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1,872.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.