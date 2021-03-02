Zacks: Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.34 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

MOS opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 224,080 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

