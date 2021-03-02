Zacks: Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.71. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $5.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,700 shares of company stock worth $34,610,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 961.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $597.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.22. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $625.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.