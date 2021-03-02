Zacks: Analysts Expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. USANA Health Sciences posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $38,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,914 shares of company stock worth $4,213,869. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $13,559,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $13,640,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USNA traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $99.09. 118,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,935. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

