Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. AGCO posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

NYSE AGCO opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.