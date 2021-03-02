Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Announce -$1.02 EPS

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.30). Allegiant Travel posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 149.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $16.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.42.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,350. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock remained flat at $$252.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,239. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.41. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

