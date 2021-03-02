Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. ASGN reported sales of $990.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASGN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE ASGN opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $538,534.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,479 shares of company stock worth $1,566,144. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ASGN by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

