Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.19) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $36,554,000. Founders Fund VII Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.