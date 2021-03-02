Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Announce $2.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.24 to $12.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $15.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.44. The stock had a trading volume of 421,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,961. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $292.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.68.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

