Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.72 Million

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce sales of $109.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.93 million and the lowest is $48.40 million. Galapagos reported sales of $158.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $633.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.89 million to $887.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $531.77 million, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $813.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

GLPG opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.51. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Galapagos by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Galapagos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

