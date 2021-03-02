Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $731.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $731.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $754.70 million. Generac reported sales of $475.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.85.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $346.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

