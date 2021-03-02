Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 78.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

