Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,530,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

