Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will report $172.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the highest is $191.08 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $181.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $709.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $830.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $815.72 million, with estimates ranging from $742.00 million to $922.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of MGY opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $12.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

