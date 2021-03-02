Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce sales of $134.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.50 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $116.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $501.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $508.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $611.31 million, with estimates ranging from $608.43 million to $616.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 418,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,001,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

